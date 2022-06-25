Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

