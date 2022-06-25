FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $394.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $432.00 to $394.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.67.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $392.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $326.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.