FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.67.

FDS stock opened at $392.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $326.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,746.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 29,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

