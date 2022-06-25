FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $390.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.67.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $392.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $326.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

In other news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

