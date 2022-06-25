FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Increased to $418.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $418.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $396.67.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $392.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $326.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.