FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Trading 4.3% Higher After Earnings Beat

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $375.50 and last traded at $375.33. 1,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 228,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.94.

The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Barclays cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.67.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

