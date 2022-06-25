Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth $28,914,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 2,419.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 979,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 940,646 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 478.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 221,400 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FPAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

