fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.
fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile (LON:FJET)
