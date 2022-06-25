Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.40

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.40 and traded as low as $24.52. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 2,317,211 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,418 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

