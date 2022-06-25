FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,946.99

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,946.99 ($23.85) and traded as low as GBX 1,938 ($23.74). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 2,065 ($25.29), with a volume of 56,827 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17. The firm has a market cap of £575.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,229.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,946.99.

In other news, insider Virginia Gambale purchased 2,719 shares of FD Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,839 ($22.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,002.41 ($61,247.44).

About FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.