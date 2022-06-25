FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $320.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.10.

FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

