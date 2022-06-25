FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $284.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.10.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $243.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.
In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
