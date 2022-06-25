FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $265.00 to $276.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.10.

FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

