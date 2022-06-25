FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $282.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.10.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $243.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.09.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

