FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $312.00 at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $300.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.10.

NYSE FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

