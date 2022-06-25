FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 88,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,654,429 shares.The stock last traded at $245.00 and had previously closed at $228.13.

The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.10.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.09.

FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

