FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in FibroGen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FibroGen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FGEN opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

