Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.02

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.02 and traded as low as $38.00. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 453,987 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $224.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

