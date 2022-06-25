Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,886,000 after buying an additional 96,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

