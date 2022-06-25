Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $15.62.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.