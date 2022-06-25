Financial Comparison: Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) & CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 147.67% 16.21% 2.61% CubeSmart 26.65% 10.78% 4.56%

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and CubeSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 10.37 $187.23 million $0.37 13.73 CubeSmart $657.81 million 14.85 $223.48 million $1.05 41.45

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Two Harbors Investment and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 5 1 0 2.17 CubeSmart 0 3 2 1 2.67

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus price target of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 14.33%. CubeSmart has a consensus price target of $53.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.17%. Given CubeSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Risk & Volatility

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 183.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart pays out 163.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Two Harbors Investment on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

