Financial Contrast: Root (ROOT) and Its Rivals

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Root to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Root shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Root has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Root and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Root Competitors 399 2397 2424 88 2.41

Root presently has a consensus price target of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 293.11%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 19.21%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Root and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -82.88% -33.22% Root Competitors -2.45% 2.14% 0.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Root and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million -$521.10 million -0.68 Root Competitors $13.19 billion $2.84 billion 70.47

Root’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Root competitors beat Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Root (Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

