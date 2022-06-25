Financial Review: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

FB Financial has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FB Financial and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 29.35% 11.66% 1.33% Cadence Bank 15.87% 10.92% 1.11%

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. FB Financial pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Cadence Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FB Financial and Cadence Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cadence Bank 0 0 3 1 3.25

FB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.06%. Cadence Bank has a consensus price target of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 51.10%. Given Cadence Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than FB Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FB Financial and Cadence Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $613.25 million 2.97 $190.29 million $3.60 10.72 Cadence Bank $1.26 billion 2.07 $195.16 million $1.72 13.95

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than FB Financial. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About FB Financial (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch networks in the southeastern United States; an internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 82 full-service bank branches and 9 limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia; and 23 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. As of March 3, 2022, it operated approximately 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

