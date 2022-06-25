Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $789.88

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 789.88 ($9.68) and traded as low as GBX 750 ($9.19). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 785 ($9.62), with a volume of 304,752 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 789.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 834.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

