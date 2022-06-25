First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 43 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $9,817,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,291.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2,590.04.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

