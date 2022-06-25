First American Trust FSB Purchases 3,605 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of JPM opened at $117.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average is $139.17. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $111.48 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

