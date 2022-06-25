First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 3,735 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WGO stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

