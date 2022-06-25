First International Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First International Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.5% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

