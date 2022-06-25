First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.86

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.86 and traded as low as C$33.57. First National Financial shares last traded at C$33.58, with a volume of 25,505 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.71.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.51.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.4799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

