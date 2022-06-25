First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Solar by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.97.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $71,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,636. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

