First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROBT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,563.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 120,567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROBT opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

