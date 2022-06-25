First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.22

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $5.54. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 113,123 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FPL)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.