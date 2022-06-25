First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.22

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $5.54. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 113,123 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

