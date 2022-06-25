Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as low as C$0.64. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 1,119,160 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price (up from C$1.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.29 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84.

Fission Uranium ( TSE:FCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

