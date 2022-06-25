Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as low as C$0.64. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 1,119,160 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price (up from C$1.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.29 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84.
About Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.