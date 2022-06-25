Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 540 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 29,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

