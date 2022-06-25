Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 830 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 554,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,121,000 after buying an additional 401,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.48 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

