Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

NYSE:C opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

