Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.82. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.