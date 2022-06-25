Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,184 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 69.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average is $131.81. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

