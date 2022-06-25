Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 260 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $5,882,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.1% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,131.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $184.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.84. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -234.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.