Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 8,356 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after buying an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after buying an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,090,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN opened at $42.21 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.