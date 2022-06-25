Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,515,000 after purchasing an additional 176,763 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after buying an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,905,000 after buying an additional 194,378 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,277 shares of company stock worth $1,448,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.