Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 7,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.7% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 28,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 193.1% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $419.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

