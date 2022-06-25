Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,657,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

Shares of BLK opened at $647.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $634.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $743.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

