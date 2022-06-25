Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.52 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.