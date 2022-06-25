Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

