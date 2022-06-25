Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

