Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

