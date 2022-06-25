Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $761,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

IVW opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

