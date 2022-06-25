Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $889,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $504.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.80 and a 200-day moving average of $534.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

