Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,920,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after buying an additional 27,481 shares during the period.

Shares of PSI stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $157.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

