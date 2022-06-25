Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,901,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $23.35 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73.

